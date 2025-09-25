BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
'Israel has no right to prevent a Palestinian state nor to build new settlements in the West Bank' – Italian PM Meloni, UN
'Israel has no right to prevent a Palestinian state nor to build new settlements in the West Bank' – Italian PM Meloni

Italy stands by the two-state solution

But she added: recognition of Palestine requires hostage release & Hamas out of governance.

Adding:

EU wants PUPPET GOV'T in Hungary - says FM Szijjarto

The EU is increasing pressure on Hungary ahead of the elections in 2026, Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UNGA.

💬 "There is a constant pressure on us by the European Union. Brussels has been putting its pressure on since 2010, since we have won the elections, so we got used to this feeling. This pressure is growing because next year elections will take place in Hungary, and Brussels would like to kick us out, this government. This is obvious. They want a puppet government to seat in government offices," Szijjarto said.

Hungary will hold parliamentary elections in April 2026.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
