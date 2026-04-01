UTAH COUNTY SHERIFF WHO BROUGHT IN TYLER ROBINSON ABRUPTLY RESIGNS❗ [THE PSYOP IS CRACKING]

Seven months ago, this PSYOP was called out [the misdirection at the time was the ring]: THE CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION 💍 MAGIC RING PSYOP





https://www.bitchute.com/video/YcYA0MUCnUS2





Not long after, it was determined that a 30.06 bullet could NOT have been the means [determined to be a shaped charge in the microphone, much like the beepers that blew up last year]





Charlie Kirk's Assassination.





The official FBI story is falling apart. The FBI keep trying to push the narrative but the online videos of the shooting are exposing the lies.





A modified mic was the weapon that kiIIed him possibly detonated by his bodyguard much like the 'Israeli pager bombs' used in the Lebanon attack last year.





https://x.com/martinez_j7902/status/2038999847945056480





So now we have this:





‼️🇺🇸: UTAH COUNTY SHERRIFF WHO BROUGHT IN TYLER ROBINSON ABRUPTLY RESIGNS





Washington County Sheriff who facilitated Tyler Robinson turning himself in QUIT out of nowhere today same day that it was revealed that the BULLET IS NOT A MATCH for the gun. 👀





Source: https://x.com/DiligentDenizen/status/2038890571335340274





PROVE ME WRONG: Tyler Robinson Is A Patsy. | Candace Ep 319





https://rumble.com/v77w2ug-prove-me-wrong-tyler-robinson-is-a-patsy.-candace-ep-319.html