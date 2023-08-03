Don't fear mysteries of UFOs, but rather fear the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven Matt. 13:11!

My job as the watchman over the second coming of the ways of the Lord is to have a copy of the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible restoration project ready for you to start contending for the faith as soon as you have ears to hear that Christ has all authority.
To see how that Spiritual warfare between the pseudo-science of men and space weather from God has begun, consider
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_bY8M-v_74
Contact me if you want to have a meeting via Skype or locally in person on where we go from here to save our communities from this perverse generation.
For copies of the Sword of the Spirit, the 43-year Bible restoration project
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
806-216-1161
