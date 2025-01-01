Economic Outlook, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world continues to change rapidly. An economic crisis still looms large on the horizon as the underlying problems of fiat currencies, excessive debt, potential bond default, bank insolvency, business closures and rising unemployment are all in play as we move into 2025.
Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the control system, holistic philosophy:
~ program archives, notes, resources:
https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com
~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com