Fallen angels use COVID Mark of Beast vaccinated demon-possessed mobs to create false flag civil war

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2025). Satan Lucifer & his fallen angels & Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Antichrist are using COVID fake pandemic "Mark of the Beast" gene-altering nephilim-transforming AI nanobot vaccine vaccinated demon-possessed mobs in every nation to create false flag civil wars after we the real Christians "Restrainer" is removed to heaven at the rapture, in order to bring in their genocide depopulation & one-world Luciferian government & Antichrist tyranny.
