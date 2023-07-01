Create New Account
[Mar 23, 2016] TFR - 66 - Revolutionary Radio with Jesse Spots: Flat Earth, Mind Control, Mandella Effect And More
Rob Skiba
Published 18 hours ago

In this episode, I spoke with my guest Jesse Spots about Flat Earth, government mind control, cloning, the Mandela Effect and more.


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


