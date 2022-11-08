Written and published by Lucia on Nov.8/2022





DO YOU THINK YOU ARE SAFE?

Shared on Nov.8/2022





As I was reading from the book of Obadiah this week, the Holy Spirit prompted me to write this message. It will certainly NOT apply to all listeners, but for those whom it does apply to, please take heed.





The Lord impressed upon me to tell His people that just because you may have prepared/bought extra provisions for the days to come that you are NOT necessarily safe.

Some have made a point to purchase extra food/water/emergency items for the past little while. Others have gone as far as abandoning the cities and moving to the boonies, settled on a piece of land, perhaps one that has a body of water close-by for fishing and cleaning. They have gotten a wooden stove/fireplace for cooking and heating. They have planted crops and obtained weapons. Their minds are now resting thinking that because they have prepared so well, that they will have a very good chance to bug out during this next phase.

The Lord wants you to know that if you have prepared as such out of your own head, WITHOUT His counsel, that you may still be at risk of the SWORD. The reason is because you are relying on your own strength, your own intelligence to survive instead of humbly asking Father for His direct instructions. If that is you, you must come before the Lord in prayer and repent. Then obey whatever Father lays on your heart. Do not assume that just because you have already situated yourself and prepped that you'll be safe.

If you fail to heed to this warning, know that nothing will stop the hand of the Lord from sending the sword, the thieves, the destruction your way. Those who are destined for death, to death; those for the sword, to the sword; those for starvation, to starvation; those for captivity, to captivity.





Oba.3-8 The pride of thine heart hath deceived thee, thou that dwellest in the clefts of the rock, whose habitation is high; that saith in his heart, Who shall bring me down to the ground? 4 Though thou exalt thyself as the eagle, and though thou set thy nest among the stars, thence will I bring thee down, saith the Lord. 5 If thieves came to thee, if robbers by night, (how art thou cut off!) would they not have stolen till they had enough? if the grapegatherers came to thee, would they not leave some grapes? 6 How are the things of Esau searched out! how are his hidden things sought up! 7 All the men of thy confederacy have brought thee even to the border: the men that were at peace with thee have deceived thee, and prevailed against thee; they that eat thy bread have laid a wound under thee: there is none understanding in him. 8 Shall I not in that day, saith the Lord, even destroy the wise men out of Edom, and understanding out of the mount of Esau?





Amos 9:2-4 Though they dig into hell, thence shall mine hand take them; though they climb up to heaven, thence will I bring them down: 3 And though they hide themselves in the top of Carmel, I will search and take them out thence; and though they be hid from my sight in the bottom of the sea, thence will I command the serpent, and he shall bite them: 4 And though they go into captivity before their enemies, thence will I command the sword, and it shall slay them: and I will set mine eyes upon them for evil, and not for good.





The Word of the Lord has spoken.