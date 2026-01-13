Bank of Int'l Settlementd took most of World thru Fraud, All Can Be Seized Back, Redistributed?

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/115877430097482639





https://rumble.com/v73ykju-what-led-up-to-china-staginging-on-canadian-border-to-invade-usa-.html





Expand Video Description for links & my Steven G. Erickson contact information. #WBNemesis





I am SvenVonErick on X, formerly Twitter.





I don't check comments on this post. You can leave me voicemail or text at 1 706 740 9324. If you want a response where I don't instantly get back to you, please leave me some context.





- Steven G. Erickson





Venezuela, the US, Russia, & Iran have oil China needs to not crash financially.





Xi Jinping World Domination Plan with Israel & Bank of International Settlements if we shutoff their oil. We can then Repatriate all the Gold, Silver, & 88% of Everything in World with Currency they printed with Janet Yellen Fictitious Value.





Let's Hang all the Perps of COVID Hoax & 9-11 Peoples Grand Juries Common Law Hanging, Shooting, &/or Lethal Injecting those found guilty. 🚨🚨🚨





More:

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110464732793459310





Steven G. Erickson





215 S. Broadway Suite 217





Salem, NH 03079





You can leave me a Text or Voicemail





1 706 740 9324. If you want a response back don't just ask me to call you back or say Hi. please give me context. I don't check comments here.





Expand Video Description: https://www.brighteon.com/823c706e-166d-48ce-83a7-7e4ff8c8f2c3





https://rumble.com/v73ypeo-america-can-avoid-invasion-by-starving-china-of-oil..html





https://www.bitchute.com/video/2r6lFvr2tADz





🚫🌈👺✡️🇦🇷💩