Brighteon Broadcast News, May 30, 2023 - DEATH of the American CITY: Nine trends you need to know

0:00 DEATH of the American CITY

15:00 Other Headlines

28:08 Target Retailer

35:58 Nine trends





- Why American cities will collapse into zombie crime zones

- Why nearly all retailers will FLEE

- Expert wants to convert San Fran buildings into water slides and pinball parks

- The wave of "American refugees" coming soon

- Climate lockdowns and quarantine (death) camps

- DOJ stealing donation money from J6 political prisoners

- Why we need private digital money that the corrupt regime can't steal from us

- Charges dropped against U-Haul driver in latest fed-run false flag op

- How to bankrupt Target (it's all about the debt)

- Target VP of Marketing pushes trans mutilations in public schools





