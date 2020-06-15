Living by God's Rules. Are you willing to change?

Are you wrestling with God's rules, as Jesus gave them to us? If so, you're not alone. The goal of this video is to get you to consider the eternal consequences of not obeying the teachings of Jesus Christ, but also the amazing benefits of abiding by those teachings. Religion and politics have imposed various laws of the land, some of which are good, and some of which are bad. But these rules should never take the place of Jesus' teachings. Will you give the Son of God a chance to call the shots? If you can do that, you will find your life improving in ways that no manmade system could ever do for you.