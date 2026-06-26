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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 66: As the Days of Noah
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Jesus stated that when He returns a second time, the world will be in the same condition prior to Noah’s flood. What was it like 4,000 years ago?

Not a lot of pastors want to tackle the subject because it opens up a can of worms, namely, the existence of fallen angels and their procreation with human women. The Genesis account provides a brief summary of humanity and a hybrid race that came into being. Humanity experienced an evolutionary leap in technology, but the half angel/half humans were so evil that God flooded the earth.

Enoch was a man of God. He was the father of Methuselah and the great-grandfather of Noah. His writings offer details about the days of Noah and impart wonderful insights about the Messiah. We are living in the time Jesus described about Noah and the second coming of Christ is not far away.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1969.pdf

RLJ-1969 -- JUNE 30, 2024

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

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noahgenesisenochfallen angelshybrid racesecond return of jesus
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