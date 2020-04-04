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END OF DAYS ALERT! COVID 19 & The NWO
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149 views • April 04, 2020
As the world is a big theatrical and a big drama, a world of lies, we still need to keep our eyes focused on the truth and present the 3 angels message to the world...we need to be in unity and understand our work for these last days...time is running out. Thank you to all the brethren who have helped so much with these videos, thank you for all your comments and emails and support too.
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WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM - https://www.weforum.org/strategic-intelligence/
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Understanding Tithes and Offerings - http://sdrministries.org/tithe.html
Malachi 3:10, Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
Malachi 3:8, Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.
MUSIC: Sergey Cheremisinov - Hidden Crystal - 05 Pulsar
Contact Us: [email protected]
Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM - https://www.weforum.org/strategic-intelligence/
Back up Channels: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc4F.../videos?view_as=subscriberhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiu4
...Search on youtube for any SDRMEDIA and you will find many backup channels provided...
Please subscribe here to our new channel at brighteon.com where free speech is allowed. https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sdr...
Sub to our Bitchute channel where many are moving to and is becoming the next youtube where they do not stop free speech... https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cf56...
If you would like to send your tithes and offerings or donate to the cause God to further the Lord's end-time work, please visit our website...
http://sdrministries.org/donate.html
Understanding Tithes and Offerings - http://sdrministries.org/tithe.html
Malachi 3:10, Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
Malachi 3:8, Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.
MUSIC: Sergey Cheremisinov - Hidden Crystal - 05 Pulsar
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