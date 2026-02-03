Wealth as Access, an interview with Salim Ismail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if wealth is no longer about what you own, but what you can access? As scarcity-based models fade, access to cognition, compute, and intelligence becomes the new currency. From subscription economies to AI-powered abundance, value is shifting fast across every industry. The latest interview dives into how access replaces ownership, why costs keep falling, and what this means for the future of work, governance, and daily life. Watch the full conversation for deeper insight.
