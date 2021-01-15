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But What About Muh 2022 Midterm Election!?!? Yeah Don't Hold Your Breath!!!
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10 views • January 15, 2021
So with the Dems and the DC establishment in control of the entire federal government, they'll over step and cause the country to turn against them in the 2022 midterm elections. This is the coping mechanism that parts of the right seem to be stuck on. I got news for you. Half of the Republican party has gone full on establishment cucks, calling the other half white supremacists. The DC establishment still has it's election rigging in full effect to prevent the people from ever being in control of their government for the foreseeable future.
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