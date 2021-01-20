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Jordan Peterson calmly dismantles feminism infront of two feminists_480p
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1133 views • January 20, 2021
Low IQ creatures ("journalists") that got their jobs on other then merits get humiliated in public by peterson. "Feminism" is unfinished theories that would get advantage to those that are trailing and have low iq so men will hand over the salary increases they have worked hard for. If you are a beta cuck then you accept this fraud.
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