Beware of Those Around You Some are Christians

Their are undercover (007) Christians all around us and You would never even know it?

Music by Send Rain

We as humans on a normal day in 2024 make 35,000 choices a day, no wonder I’m always brain tired?

Right now is not the time for a Christian to still be worldly, time is so short we need to be at the Lords work, whatever He has called you to do?





How are the words that pass through your mouth, Godly or worldly?





Do You stand out, Do people avoid you? Do You fit in are you a 007?



