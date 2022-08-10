Epistemology w/ Quayd Snell

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MassPerspective.com - MP // Discussion :
Quayd is an English professor focusing on argumentation and research. He volunteers for an organization called Street Epistemology International (SEI) and has his own channel called ‘What’s your Argument?’- which spins off from the Street Epistemology discussion technique. He also has a self-titled blog and YouTube channel- with multiple projects in the works regarding Epistemology and meditation.
Quayd's Links :
https://www.youtube.com/c/StreetEpistemology https://www.youtube.com/user/whwsjackfrost https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdZIPKD_mm4NCHPkXqoG91g http://quaydsnell.wordpress.com