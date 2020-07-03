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Pornhub EXPOSED as #Traffickinghub
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100 views • July 03, 2020
Sign the Petition: https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
Give $7 to Shut Down Pornhub: https://traffickinghub.com/donate (Help us meet our $200k goal!)
Sources: https://traffickinghub.com/#press (scroll down to Public Evidence of Exploitation
Pornhub exposed as #Traffickinghub
What proof do we have that Pornhub is enabling and profiting from videos of rape and child sex trafficking? This video exposes what countless victims have suffered.
Give $7 to Shut Down Pornhub: https://traffickinghub.com/donate (Help us meet our $200k goal!)
Sources: https://traffickinghub.com/#press (scroll down to Public Evidence of Exploitation
Pornhub exposed as #Traffickinghub
What proof do we have that Pornhub is enabling and profiting from videos of rape and child sex trafficking? This video exposes what countless victims have suffered.
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