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HHS SECRETARY SAYS THE VACCINE KILLS BLACK AND BROWN PEOPLE TWICE AS MUCH AS WHITES
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12 views • May 04, 2022
Video Sources:
1. Alex Jones of Info Wars VIDEO: HHS Secretary Admits Vaccines Kill Minorities Twice The Rate of White People
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62608fa2a5d85a1ce88bce92
2. Tucker Carlson -What's going on with all these food processing plant disasters?
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304684072001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
1. Alex Jones of Info Wars VIDEO: HHS Secretary Admits Vaccines Kill Minorities Twice The Rate of White People
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62608fa2a5d85a1ce88bce92
2. Tucker Carlson -What's going on with all these food processing plant disasters?
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304684072001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
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