Millionaire Matt Gubba Explains How We STOP the WEF and The Great Reset
JD Rucker
Published a month ago |
Fighting the World Economic Forum is very different from fighting companies or even governments. They are nebulous and so entrenched in multiple aspects of our lives that it's challenging to isolate tangible actions we can take. Millionaire activist Matt Gubba joined me today to discuss ways we really can fight against this existential threat to society and prevent The Great Reset from seeing the light of day.

Keywords
wefthe great resetthe jd rucker showmatt gubba

