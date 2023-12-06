Entrepreneur | How to Build a SUCCESSFUL Call Center / Sales Center for Your Business + The Details That You Need to Know to Build a Sales Team That Grows (Your Sales Totals All Day Every Day)

STEP 1 - Create a sales script for all interactions

STEP 2 - You Must Never Stop Hiring

STEP 3 - Install Metrics & Key Performance Indicators

STEP 4 - You Must Remove Distractions from Your Call Center Team

STEP 5 - You Must Create An Frequently Asked Questions Guidebook

STEP 6 - Install Call Recording Via www.ClarityVoice.com

STEP 7 - Track Every Lead

STEP 8 - Call Every Lead Until They Cry Buy Or Die

STEP 9 - Schedule Weekly Training

STEP 10 - Have a Manager In Place to Follow Up Consistently





