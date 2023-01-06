Miel Noir & Changes : The Liars All Along [album "Defiance" out NOW!]

https://mielnoir.bandcamp.com/album/defiance-album https://www.facebook.com/mielnoirscapes
Music & lyrics by Marcel P.
Vocals, acoustic guitar, electric lead guitar and harmony vocals by Nicholas Tesluk
Vocals, bass guitar, keyboards and samples by Marcel P.
Mixed and produced at Dungeon Studio, Rhenania by Marcel P.
https://www.facebook.com/DungeonStudioRhenania
Video produced by ZerbeMedien
https://www.zerbe-medien.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.