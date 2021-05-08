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Shortpod (63): Is Nick Fuentes Lying About His Flying Ban?
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41 views • May 08, 2021
Affirmative Right chief editor Colin Liddell remembers an incident from December 2020 which may explain why "America First" leader Nick Fuentes has been banned from flying. It may have more to do with his own unruly conduct than the outright oppression by the Biden administration that he claims.
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