NIGHT SHADOWS 08192022 -- Sudden Destruction, Scripted Wars, 9-11 Mystery, Sun Disease, the Arrival

Are we at the end of days or are some prophetic experts right that we can't discern the truth of prophecy until it all happens? Does the Lord reveal His secrets to those who are His or not? What about the 9-11 football game coming up on 9-11-2022 between the Titans and the Giants - is it a major warning? Why is Russia not really responding to the many attacks now being made upon her? Sun Disease is going on a rampage - are we seeing a precursor to the KILL SHOT that remote viewers saw? Is the arrival soon to be here? Was the movie "Sum Of All Fears" predictive programming? Is sudden destruction close at hand? The jab now appears to be killing millions all around the world, and yet nothing is done to those who brought it about and more...

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