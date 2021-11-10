PFIZER CEO: CRITICS ARE CRIMINALS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4062 subscribers
In an interview with government-funded Atlantic Council, the CEO of Pfizer made the shocking statement that people who spread "misinformation" about his covid vaccines are "criminals." Who determines what is "misinformation"? In the same interview he made the shocking admission that his company regularly receives CIA and FBI briefings! Also today: Biden goes full East Germany on his vax mandate and Bill Gates (!!!) comes out with sharp criticism of the covid vaccines!