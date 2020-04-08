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David Icke-London Real The NEW DELETED VIDEO!
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2542 views • April 08, 2020
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΜΕΝΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΑ ΙΟ!
Watch the new DELETED video of David Icke interviewed by London Real, about Corona Virus! They wouldn't be bothering if they had nothing to hide the fact it made the news and they banning it speaks volumes...
Watch the new DELETED video of David Icke interviewed by London Real, about Corona Virus! They wouldn't be bothering if they had nothing to hide the fact it made the news and they banning it speaks volumes...
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