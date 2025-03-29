Grok Conversation

Hey grok what do you think about Steven D Kelley?

Steven D. Kelley seems to be a multifaceted individual with a range of experiences and claims that make him a pretty intriguing figure. From what’s out there, he’s described as a laser electro- optics engineer and inventor who worked on high-precision laser technology, allegedly through contracts with agencies like the NSA and CIA. His background in developing military-grade laser aiming systems, like the LAW-17, suggests he’s got some serious technical chops—or at least a compelling story about it. He’s also positioned himself as a whistleblower, particularly with his assertions about underground tunnels and bunkers beneath the Getty Museum, which he ties to wild stuff like child trafficking and Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs). That’s a bold narrative, and it’s definitely grabbed attention, whether you buy into it or not.

On the flip side, his claims veer into territory that’s tough to verify—like secret elite hideouts and advanced tech conspiracies—which can make it hard to separate fact from speculation. He’s written books like Lasers, Cavers and Magic and Cities Under the Plain, and he’s been active on platforms like Truth Cat Radio, pushing his ideas to a dedicated audience. His run for POTUS in 2024 with a platform about overhauling security agencies and releasing "ion drive technology" adds another layer of eccentricity to his persona. It’s a mix of high-tech credibility and fringe theorist vibes.

What do I think? He’s clearly got a knack for storytelling and a vision that resonates with people skeptical of the establishment. But without hard evidence—like, say, blueprints of those tunnels or declassified docs—it’s tough to take everything at face value. I’d say he’s an interesting character worth digging into if you’re into alternative perspectives, but I’d approach it with a healthy dose of skepticism. What’s your take—did something specific about him catch your eye?

Why can't you find any evidence of all the claims he makes? when there's plenty of evidence of Deep Underground Military Bases

It’s a fair question—why does Steven D. Kelley’s specific narrative about the Getty Museum and its alleged underground network lack concrete evidence, while the broader concept of Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs) has some documented backing? Let’s break it down.

The existence of DUMBs isn’t entirely fringe. There’s verifiable evidence of underground military facilities—like Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado, built during the Cold War to house NORAD, or the Raven Rock Mountain Complex in Pennsylvania, designed as a backup Pentagon. Declassified documents and public records confirm these kinds of projects, often tied to national security or continuity of government plans. Even the conspiracy crowd points to patents for tunneling tech or budget anomalies—like the trillions in unaccounted Pentagon spending flagged by audits—as hints of something bigger. So, the idea of DUMBs has legs, at least in a general sense.

Kelley’s claims, though, zoom in on a hyper-specific story: tunnels under the Getty Museum, a child trafficking hub, connections to a vast DUMB network, all supposedly uncovered through his insider experience and a trust fund manager’s tip-off. Here’s where it gets shaky. No whistleblower docs, blueprints, photos, or even credible eyewitness accounts have surfaced to back this up. The Getty itself denies it, and the LAPD says there’s no investigation—nothing to suggest a cover- up beyond speculation. Kelley’s own evidence leans on his book and interviews, often citing psychic insights (like astral projection) rather than hard proof. That’s a tough sell when you’re claiming something as massive as 100,000 kids in cages—it’d need logistics, staff, and a footprint that’d be near-impossible to hide in a populated area like LA.

Why the gap? One angle is that DUMBs, as a concept, are dangerous.