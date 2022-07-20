Lying Gov't Liars Telling Lies

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Premiered7/19/2022
Chuck goes over the markets for July 19th, 2022, including precious metals, falsehoods between what’s being said and what’s actually happening, real estate ridiculousness, and more. Don't forget to like, subscribe, hit the bell icon for notifications, and ask questions in the comments below. Join the newsletter here: https://chuckbarone.substack.com/ Visit the website: https://chuckbarone.com #finance #stockmarket #wealth #realestate #debt #recession #stocks #gold #silver #crypto #thefed #moneyShow less