Doctor Murdered in Racial Hate Crime-- Activist Hatred Triggers the Psychotics

Dr. Michael Mammone was struck by a car and then stabbed in Orange County by a black man who promptly jumped out of his car and stabbed the doctor to death, while screaming racial epitaphs and white privilege.It is clearly a racial hate crime, committed by a black racist, with CRT, and the resentment of the leftist activists triggering the psychosis that likely existed inside of him.
It Has to stop, before our country is torn apart, and anti-black resentment is triggered on the white side of the racial divide being created so stridently by the left.
#michalemammone #hatecrime #woke #racism #murder
original article: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11709283/Doctor-cycling-Pacific-Coast-Highway-mowed-Lexus-stabbed-death-driver.html
