Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Doctor Murdered in Racial Hate Crime-- Activist Hatred Triggers the Psychotics
55 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

Dr. Michael Mammone was struck by a car and then stabbed in Orange County by a black man who promptly jumped out of his car and stabbed the doctor to death, while screaming racial epitaphs and white privilege.It is clearly a racial hate crime, committed by a black racist, with CRT, and the resentment of the leftist activists triggering the psychosis that likely existed inside of him.

It Has to stop, before our country is torn apart, and anti-black resentment is triggered on the white side of the racial divide being created so stridently by the left.

#michalemammone #hatecrime #woke #racism #murder


original article: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11709283/Doctor-cycling-Pacific-Coast-Highway-mowed-Lexus-stabbed-death-driver.html


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
murderblmaffirmative actionhate crimehatredwhite supremacyal sharptonwhite privilegestabbinggeorge floydwhite racismblack activistorange county murderracial hate crimedoctor michael mammonemichael mammonebenjamin crump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket