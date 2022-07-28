Thank God for Momma Bears!!!

https://loomisflooringusa.com/

Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A

https://www.betterworldbooks.com/product/detail/foretold-the-covid-19-effect-1682353184

Lee Walters post:



'Washington swamp': Pelosi laughs off question about her husband's investments

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eA46clI0e8w





Cynthia Hilliard

www.Pillarprotectionproject.com

https://www.facebook.com/palettaforcaassembly

Patriot Pride Rally- put on by American Made Patriots with Guest speakers Max Bonilla and Jason Paletta

Sat 7/30TH 11:00 am to 1:00 pm At the California State Capital West side roundabout…

As a parent in this place and time of our lives, with so much chaos and contradiction, there is an opportunity. We each have to look at the information we have been presented with and develop our own opinion about what we believe and trust. The most POWERFUL element in advertising is TRUTH. For far too long, we, the people, have allowed the lawlessness and abuse of ourselves by the government. Finding the courage to stand up, ask questions, and say NO when you do not consent is difficult. Having the courage to face the truth and challenge lies comes with risk. Taking the road less traveled and standing up for what is right, and facing criticism from those who lack the same courage to do so is a clear demonstration of character. Truth is not a matter of argumentation and conviction; it is not the outcome of an opinion. It is the responsibility of intellectuals to speak the truth and expose lies. The future of our Nation depends on the very value its people hold for it. Among them: justice, freedom, equality, democracy, and compassion. They're not simply values held by citizens whose families have been here for generations. They're the same values embraced by immigrants and refugees as they assimilate into their new country. The abuse of power by our US government has been put on clear display worldwide. The only way freedom is taken when it is surrendered. It is not only what we do and does not do that determines the outcome. With the power and guidance of the Holy Spirit, I put complete trust in the Lord. Goodness and truth will always prevail, and the Victory we the people proclaim will always be by the blood of Jesus! God Bless America, my friends, and please continue your journey to find the truth. The truth will set you free.

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57973617-foretold

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