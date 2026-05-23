May 23, 2026

rt.com









A student, wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike, speaks about her terrifying ordeal. That's as six people were killed, while fifteen are still missing as a result of Kiev's attack on a school dormitory in the Lugansk republic. RT reports exclusively from the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran unveils a new controlled zone in the vital passageway, and is now in talks with Oman about potential joint management of the key trade route. No peace in La Paz as violent clashes erupt between Bolivian police and members of the Worker's Union. That's after thousands of protesters take to streets amid the nation's deepening economic crisis.





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