Gonzalo LIra: 2023.01.31 The Ukraine Conflict — A Primer (mirrored)

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Mirrored from YouTube channel Gonzalo Lira — Again at:-
https://youtu.be/loVtI_7xRHw
A video for beginners, that explains the background of the Ukraine conflict, and what has so far happened—for those who want to understand. Length: 50 minutes.
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