Ep. 1903 Don't Worry, Everyone: The Experts Are in Charge

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Bill Buckley once said, "I would rather be governed by the first 2000 names in the telephone directory than by the Harvard University faculty." Kathryn Huwig joins me to discuss the state of COVID, and this idea hovers over the whole discussion.
Sponsor: BetterHelp
Show notes for Ep. 1903