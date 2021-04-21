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COVID e mafai ona togafitia - Folasaga i Ivermectin
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0 view • April 21, 2021
O lenei puʻupuʻu puʻupuʻu, e naʻo le 4 minute le umi e faʻamatalaina ai le faʻaaogaina o Ivermectin mo togafitiga COVID-19. O lenei o se lelei faʻataʻitaʻia, sili ona saogalemu fualaʻau, faʻamaonia e le FDA mo le tele o tausaga ma le toeititi lava 100% fua faatatau mo COVID-19 faʻamaʻi. E mafai foi ona faʻaaogaina mo faʻamatalaga faʻapitoa. E le manaʻomia ni tui taugata, matautia ma e leʻi tofotofoina. Tatou mafai uma ona toe feola i le taimi nei. https://vimeo.com/459339859 mo https://covidiscurable.com
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