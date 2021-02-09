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#WarRoom HR3: Rules for Clown World: Mask Doesn't Work - Wear It. Vaccine Doesn't Work, Take It
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10 views • February 09, 2021
The WarRoom Show (Hour 3) - Commercial Free - 2-8-21
Riveting researcher/author Jay Dyer joins Alex Jones in studio to lay out the globalists' master plan in their own words
This broadcast will also focus on dissecting the propaganda spewed at the American people during the Super Bowl
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
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Riveting researcher/author Jay Dyer joins Alex Jones in studio to lay out the globalists' master plan in their own words
This broadcast will also focus on dissecting the propaganda spewed at the American people during the Super Bowl
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://linktr.ee/TheResistance1776
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