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#WarRoom HR3: Rules for Clown World: Mask Doesn't Work - Wear It. Vaccine Doesn't Work, Take It
The Resistance 1776
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10 views • February 09, 2021
The WarRoom Show (Hour 3) - Commercial Free - 2-8-21

Riveting researcher/author Jay Dyer joins Alex Jones in studio to lay out the globalists' master plan in their own words

This broadcast will also focus on dissecting the propaganda spewed at the American people during the Super Bowl

Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy