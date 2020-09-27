Do you have real faith? Or is God, eternal life, and obedience to Jesus just a theory? This radical Christian sermon gets you to consider what it would be like to put your faith into action and obey Jesus as though he is real, and as though you really believe what he said. Religious indoctrination has people talking about faith but never actually getting up off their backsides to follow Jesus...like they say they believe they should do. Faith with works is secretly thought to be some form of extreme Christianity, even though the Bible really says otherwise. If you are willing to do more than just talk faith, and to actually obey the teachings of Jesus, then come along with us and prepare to have your life turned upside down and inside out!