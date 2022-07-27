X22 FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2835a - The Fed Is Heading Down The Economic Path The Patriot’s Set, It’s Happening

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2835a - July 27, 2022
The Fed Is Heading Down The Economic Path The Patriot’s Set, It’s Happening
EU people are feeling the pain, they are not happy. Germany scrambles and is bringing nuclear power back online, remember they said this is green energy. Business around the world are starting to feel the pain. Consumer confidence plummets. The Fed did exactly what the patriots wanted, raise rates, which will bring down the economy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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