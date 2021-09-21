EP 2621-6PM WOW! ARCHBISHOP VIGANO CALLS OUT THE POPE & JESUITS - “MASONIC INSPIRATION”

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In this exclusive interview we were able to speak with Carlo Maria Viganò, an Archbishop of the Catholic Church. Although not Catholic ourselves, we were struck by the archbishop’s release of the most encompassing text on the myriad issues related to the Covid-19 saga to date last May of 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lEIDfMfS0I&;t=14s
He has been in secret seclusion for the last 4 years over a combination of his speaking out against corruption in the church and entering retirement. His detractors accuse him of personal ambitions, but regardless, the man has a powerful message and is one of the most contemporary controversial and critics of our our current situation and of the Catholic political hierarchy. We asked him about the current situation and how can we historically understand it in context. It is a must listen to understand where we are today.
Special Guest: Todd Bensman is a Texas-based Senior National Security Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies and author of "America’s Covert Border War: The Untold Story of the Nation’s Battle to Prevent Jihadist Infiltration." Prior to joining CIS, he led homeland security intelligence efforts for nine years in the public sector with the Texas Department of Public Safety's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division.
https://www.amazon.com/Americas-Covert-Border-War-Infiltration/dp/1642937258 https://twitter.com/cis_org?s=21 https://twitter.com/bensmantodd?s=21 https://cis.org/
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