The Polycrisis Of Doom: Resetting The World Through Chaos (Create The Crisis & Exploit The Crisis)

Original Article: https://off-guardian.org/2023/03/22/its-the-trust-in-the-authority-stupid/
00:00 Intro
00:34 The Polycrisis Of Doom
05:36 The Bali Declaration (2022)
08:58 The Real Threat
Source: HelioWave
www.heliowaveproductions.com
✶ ✯ ► ► FEARLESS NATION ◄ ◄ ✯ ✶
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey.
They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
LinkTree ▶ https://linktr.ee/Fearless_Nation
CoinTree ▶ https://cointr.ee/fearlessnation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.