The UN Security Council honored the memory of those who died in the terrorist attack at "Crocus" with a minute of silence.

Also..

JUST IN: The UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan and the release of hostages.

The United States was the only nation to abstain from voting on the United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.So, with that only one abstain, we know where this will go... nowhere!

adding...

The US does not intend to provide security assistance to Russia in connection with the attack in the Moscow region, stated the White House.

and...



UN Security Council - Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

➡️The UN deemed the adopted resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza binding for execution, however the US considers that the UN Security Council resolution on Gaza is not binding, as stated by the State Department.

➡️The Israeli Foreign Minister stated that despite the UN Security Council resolution, the army will not cease military operations until all hostages are released.

➡️Hamas welcomes the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire during Ramadan but believes that a permanent ceasefire is necessary.

Hamas also confirms readiness to participate in immediate prisoner exchange with Israel.







