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High-profile Republican Senators embrace ‘enormously cynical’ voter fraud allegations
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41 views • January 04, 2021
As Congress prepares to certify Joe Biden’s election win on January 6, key Republican figures are calling on the US government to set up an independent commission to look into voter fraud allegations.
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