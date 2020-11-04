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David Goldberg's FINAL WORDS: Classified docs reveal DEADLY "Project Zyphr"
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131 views • November 04, 2020
First published on September 27th, 2019.
I refer the viewer to the other video I put up entitled DEPOP '25 which I suggest you watch after you have watched the above.
View @ https://www.brighteon.com/91b490df-b779-4f28-93ec-b9ff75f4ea58
Before David Goldberg's death, he revealed two classified projects underway - Project Pogo & Project Zyphr - to stifle American free speech and the chilling plans scheduled for 2020/2021 that will result in the "extermination" of tens of millions of Americans.
Jewish whistleblower David Goldberg was found dead in his NYC apartment on June 8, 2019, shortly after releasing the above podcast, in which he claims his White House source says that Trump is working with Zionists to eliminate “anti-Semites” through disease, accidents, and outright mass murder. He also says that while real truth-tellers have been banished from Youtube, some gatekeepers are allowed to stay up and speak many honest truths in order to “tag, track and ID” the people who watch and comment on the content.
(Disclaimer – I cannot vouch for this information but it certainly confirms many people's worst fears and cannot be ignored.)
Comment: The potential violence coming to the USA would be the perfect smokescreen to implement such a plan. I hope that I am wrong.
I refer the viewer to the other video I put up entitled DEPOP '25 which I suggest you watch after you have watched the above.
View @ https://www.brighteon.com/91b490df-b779-4f28-93ec-b9ff75f4ea58
Before David Goldberg's death, he revealed two classified projects underway - Project Pogo & Project Zyphr - to stifle American free speech and the chilling plans scheduled for 2020/2021 that will result in the "extermination" of tens of millions of Americans.
Jewish whistleblower David Goldberg was found dead in his NYC apartment on June 8, 2019, shortly after releasing the above podcast, in which he claims his White House source says that Trump is working with Zionists to eliminate “anti-Semites” through disease, accidents, and outright mass murder. He also says that while real truth-tellers have been banished from Youtube, some gatekeepers are allowed to stay up and speak many honest truths in order to “tag, track and ID” the people who watch and comment on the content.
(Disclaimer – I cannot vouch for this information but it certainly confirms many people's worst fears and cannot be ignored.)
Comment: The potential violence coming to the USA would be the perfect smokescreen to implement such a plan. I hope that I am wrong.
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