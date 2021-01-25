Antifa Planning Session Allowed While Inside the Capitol Building as Fake Trump Supporters

See our other videos positively identifying these individuals as ANTIFA. Many are dressed in ANTIFA uniform of hooded grey on black, meant to make it harder for violent thugs to be identified as individuals by police. Others are costumed as fake "Trump supporters", meant to shift the blame for their actions to real Trump supporters. The corrupt legacy media help them with this libel.



Interesting that the ANTIFA / BLM narrative for this fake "uprising" included chants of "revolution" etc. - typical ANTIFA chants. They forgot that they were supposed to be imitating Trump supporters, who actually just wanted election laws to be enforced. Not once did any of these ANTIFA think to include that. Maybe it was just too anathema for them. Some of them said to their friends they would burn their MAGA hats after the event was over.



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