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Miel Noir : At The Doorsteps Of Our Temple [Die Weisse Rose - Cover]
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3 views • November 13, 2020
https://mielnoir.bandcamp.com/track/at-the-doorsteps-of-our-temple-die-weisse-rose https://www.facebook.com/mielnoirscapes/
from The Temple And The Trigger [EP], released December 1, 2016
Musik: Friedrich Nietzsche
Arrangement: Marcel P.
Stimme: Marcel P.
Lyrik: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Gitarre: Dimo Dimov
Elektronik, Samples: Marcel P.
Original-Version: Die Weisse Rose
"The Temple And The Trigger" was part of the limited edition version of "Honey-Beat", which includes the "Honey-Beat" CD-album and the bonus-EP "The Temple And The Trigger" in a 2CD-case with a numbered banderole.
from The Temple And The Trigger [EP], released December 1, 2016
Musik: Friedrich Nietzsche
Arrangement: Marcel P.
Stimme: Marcel P.
Lyrik: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Gitarre: Dimo Dimov
Elektronik, Samples: Marcel P.
Original-Version: Die Weisse Rose
"The Temple And The Trigger" was part of the limited edition version of "Honey-Beat", which includes the "Honey-Beat" CD-album and the bonus-EP "The Temple And The Trigger" in a 2CD-case with a numbered banderole.
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