The Dark Side of Chevelle’s Niratias Album

Self Destructor is listed on Chevelle’s 9th album Niratias, which is an acronym for “Nothing Is Real And This Is A Simulation“.
The music video features both Pete and Sam dressed as the “men in black”. They locate an astronaut seeking to hide an alien artifact in a forest.
The term “men in black” was first coined by John A Keel, a UFO researcher who reveals a darker side to the spacemen...
