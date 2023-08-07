The Dark Side of Chevelle’s Niratias Album

Self Destructor is listed on Chevelle’s 9th album Niratias, which is an acronym for “Nothing Is Real And This Is A Simulation“.

The music video features both Pete and Sam dressed as the “men in black”. They locate an astronaut seeking to hide an alien artifact in a forest.





The term “men in black” was first coined by John A Keel, a UFO researcher who reveals a darker side to the spacemen...

Shownotes https://theonerds.net/pete-sam-loeffler-chevelle-demons/



------

📬 Get email updates https://theonerds.substack.com/?showWelcome=true

