TWO DEAD AND EIGHT OTHERS INJURED IN HORROR ARKANSAS SHOOTING 📰 OUTSIDE MAD BUTCHER GROCERY STORE

Two people have been killed and eight others including a police officer have been injured following a shooting outside of a grocery store in Arkansas.





Law enforcement agencies responded to the Mad Butcher store in Fordyce on Friday morning to reports of a shooting.





State Police said that nine civilians were shot at with two dying from their injuries, while a law enforcement agent was also hit and has non-life threatening injuries.





According to officials the shooter was also critically injured after being shot at by law enforcement and has since been taken into custody.





Sources told the Southeast Arkansas Times that the shootout started between two groups of people with AR-15 style weapons.





A Dallas County Courthouse employee told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that at least four active shooters had been involved.





Authorities have not yet confirmed the actual number of shooters involved in the incident.





Dallas County Sheriff Mike Knoedel confirmed to THV11 that the suspect was quickly detained.





Video emerged on social media of the scene with multiple shots heard being let off in quick succession.





Car alarms can be heard ringing out with the person recording adding that one person was laying in a parking lot after being shot at.





The camera then pans round to show one person laying on the asphalt surface as shots continue to ring out.





David Rodriguez, 58, had stopped at his local gas station in Fordyce to fill up his car when he heard what he thought were fireworks from a nearby vendor´s stand.





'We heard a few little pops,' he said.





He then saw people running from the Mad Butcher grocery store into the parking lot, and one person lying on the ground. He began recording video with his phone before the gunfire escalated.





'The police started to show up, and then there was massive gunfire and ambulances pulling up,' he said. 'The bullets were just flying.'





Governor of Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sand posted on X saying: 'I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I'm in constant contact with State Police at the scene.





'I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives.





'My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident.'





Reporters on the scene reported shell casings scattered across the ground and a medical helicopter being brought in.





Several agencies including the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Arkansas State Police Department are all currently on the scene.





Fordyce is a city of about 3,200 people located 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock.





Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13556167/fordyce-arkansas-shooting-mad-butcher-grocery-store.html





One spicy comment:





"No description" of the perps BUT a description of the gun....hmmm!? I bet if one of the shooters was wearing say a "Red Hat" we would already know what he ate for breakfast and his Mom's shoe size!?!?