Juego de bajos en la guitarra para pasar a la subdominante

Muchas veces te has preguntado cuáles bajos se emplean para hacer la transición de la Tónica a la Subdominante. Aquí te presento unos ejemplos (SOL - DO, LA - RE, MI - LA) de manera sencilla y facil de aprender.
🔗 Listas automáticas:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=c08ec328-689c-41e1-be0f-794c2fe5ee6c
☑ Técnicas para acompañar:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=5e069ea7-023a-4f93-a7f8-ff6dd8cb3c7f
☑ Rasgueos Vallenatos para tocar con guitarra (Compilados)
https://www.brighteon.com/a211a718-b6b0-4c1d-a6bb-b4d8086f52a3
📨 Contacto: director @ guitarravallenata.org
🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
👣 Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:
👁 viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin
📣 dejando tu comentario;
👉 dejandome saber porqué gustó/disgustó;
🗣 y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.
#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.