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Public Schools Now Introducing 1st Graders to Drag Queen Story Hour
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24 views • January 31, 2020
Savanah and Harrison break down a shocking report that New York public schools will soon be incorporating drag queen story hour events on school grounds for children in the 1st grade. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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