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BOMBSHELL: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Presents Opening Statements At Grand Jury: “These Are The Most Heinous Crimes Against Humanity Ever Committed Under The Guise Of The COVID-19 Pandemic.” 💉💣💥
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171 views • February 07, 2022
BOMBSHELL: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Presents Opening Statements At Grand Jury: “These Are The Most Heinous Crimes Against Humanity Ever Committed Under The Guise Of The COVID-19 Pandemic.” 💉💣💥 (Feb. 5, 2022)
The truth is coming out, there is no pandemic. The plandemic was used to slowly steal our freedoms.
All these people got injected with a dangerous & lethal vaccine for a virus that does not even exist. They turned the common flu into “Covid”.
JUSTICE IS COMING - HOLD THE LINE!
Millions have died from the experimental vaccines and it’s all being covered up. We are here to expose the truth. Bonnie Henry, Dr. Tam, & Justin Trudeau will all hang for treason, war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes against children, genocide, & infanticide.
The truth is coming out, there is no pandemic. The plandemic was used to slowly steal our freedoms.
All these people got injected with a dangerous & lethal vaccine for a virus that does not even exist. They turned the common flu into “Covid”.
JUSTICE IS COMING - HOLD THE LINE!
Millions have died from the experimental vaccines and it’s all being covered up. We are here to expose the truth. Bonnie Henry, Dr. Tam, & Justin Trudeau will all hang for treason, war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes against children, genocide, & infanticide.
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