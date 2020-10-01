Google Tries to Burn LBRY...But LBRY Fights Back

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37926
Jeremy Kauffman joins us to discuss LBRY, an open-source, decentralized protocol that is helping creators share video content through the LBRY app and LBRY.tv. Today we talk about the newly-launched LBRY web portal, Odysee.com, and how the LBRY app was (briefly) banned from the Google Playstore in the latest attempt to burn the LBRY of Alexandria.